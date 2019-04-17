Winds that could gust as high as 30 mph are the primary concern early today for the Killeen area.
In the early part of the day, the forecast is for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The storms at that time will make for widespread cloud cover and could be severe, according to Daniel Huckaby, meteorologist for the NWS in Fort Worth. Winds from the south during that time could reach as high as 25 mph and gust as high as 30 mph, he said.
Meteorologists across the state had forecast severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes and up to baseball-size hail into Wednesday night. Storms were expected to the west of the Interstate-35 corridor during the mid- to late evening hours Wednesday.
No severe weather was observed in Killeen by deadline Wednesday.
Protection
If caught outside during thunderstorms, enclosed buildings or cars can provide shelter, according to NWS. It is important to avoid open spaces, isolated objects and high ground as well as to stay away from bodies of water.
Residents were also warned by NWS to stay indoors and away from windows during potential tornado warnings. A “safe” room without windows and at least two walls sheltering residents from the outside should be occupied in the event of a tornado warning, NWS says.
Local entities, including the Killeen Independent School District, took precautions Wednesday in light of the forecast.
All after-school activities that had been scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled for Mountain View Elementary, Peebles Elementary, Clarke Elementary, Sugar Loaf Elementary, Timber Ridge Elementary and Eastern Hills Middle School due to the potential for severe weather, KISD officials said.
Principals sent out an automated message to parents to inform them of cancellations, according to KISD.
In addition, all sub varsity baseball games that had been scheduled for Wednesday night were cancelled. The Ellison High School baseball game at Waco Midway scheduled for Wednesday was moved to Thursday.
Severe weather is not expected for the rest of the week beyond early morning, according to NWS.
Today is expected to have a high of 72 and a low of 51.
The high on Friday is expected to be 75 with a low of 51.
The forecast on Saturday calls for a high of 80 with a low of 62.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 82 with a low of 63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.