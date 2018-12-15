The December days ahead in the Killeen area will feel warmer than usual.
Meteorologist Jason Godwin said highs will be mostly in the mid 60s with calm winds, save for slight chances for rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday of up to 30 percent.
“It won’t be much rain,” Godwin said. “The majority of the week will be sunny and a little breezy.”
Godwin said precipitation for the Central Texas area is about on par with what is normally expected for this time of year.
Low temperatures for the week will be in the high 40s by Tuesday, the NWS predicts.
Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 66 with a low of 43.
Monday is expected to have a high of 63 and a low of 41.
The high on Tuesday is expected to be 64 with a low of 48.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 64 with a low of 46.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 7 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 3 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
