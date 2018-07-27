After torrid temperatures Friday, the Killeen area will get a brief reprieve over the weekend into the next week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
After a hot and dry weekend, the Killeen area is expected to have around a 10 degree drop early in the week as a storm front sweeps through the area, according to meteorologist Dennis Cain with the service. The highs on Friday were 103 degrees, Cain said.
On Saturday, the highs are projected at 100 degrees with a low of 75 degrees tonight.
On Sunday, highs are expected to stay at 100, with a low of 75 degrees.
Starting Monday, rain chances will shoot up to 40 percent with highs of 96 degrees, Cain said. Monday’s low is 72 degrees.
“Those storms are not going to be severe, and the wind won’t be much of an issue,” Cain said.
On Tuesday, the highs are 93 degrees with a low of 70 in the evening. Rain chances Tuesday will be 20 percent and drop to zero percent for the rest of the week.
