Cove bypass 1

The highway 190 bypass in Cove is temporarily closed.

 Courtesy Photo | CCPD

The U.S. Highway 190 bypass in Copperas Cove is temporarily closed due to a car crash early this morning, according to a post on the Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook page.

It is unknown at this time when the bypass will be reopened.

Cove bypass 2

A Google traffic map shows the U.S. Highway 190 bypass closed Friday morning.

(1) comment

Hacksaw

This is ludicrous!

Instead of repairing the guard rails they need to just install gates. Push the errant vehicles over the side and let the traffic continue to flow!

