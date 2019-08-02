1. Yes. It’s important to pay good salaries to employees in positions of major responsibility.

2. Yes. In order to avoid high turnover, it’s crucial to pay what the market dictates.

3. No. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund high-dollar salaries to mid-level public servants.

4. No. This area has a relatively low median income; six-figure salaries are out of line.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to make a blanket statement without knowing what each job entails.

Vote

View Results