Cove bypass 1

The highway 190 bypass in Cove is temporarily closed.

The U.S. Highway 190 bypass in Copperas Cove was closed due to a car crash early Friday morning, according to a post on the Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook page.

The bypass reopened early Friday morning, according to the Facebook page.

Cove bypass 2

A Google traffic map shows the U.S. Highway 190 bypass closed Friday morning.

Hacksaw

This is ludicrous!

Instead of repairing the guard rails they need to just install gates. Push the errant vehicles over the side and let the traffic continue to flow!

DawgDave

I agree. The geniuses at TxDot and Cove's council need to wake up and get this road expanded. It was built wrong from the get-go. After being opened for a couple had to be shut down for repairs due to shoddy workmanship and lousy materials.

