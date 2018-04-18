Traffic is backed up in both directions between Harker Heights and Nolanville on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 following a rollover accident at about 6 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A portion of the highway is closed as officials clear the scene.
Traffic is backed up in both directions between Harker Heights and Nolanville on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 following a rollover accident at about 6 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A portion of the highway is closed as officials clear the scene.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas will hold a fundraiser for homeless veterans during the annual Texas A&M University-Central Texas picnic on Friday.
COPPERAS COVE - In an effort to reach senior citizens, disabled and homebound residents in the city, the Copperas Cove Police Department has started the “Are You OK?” (R U OK) Telephone Reassurance Program.
COPPERAS COVE — Beginning Wednesday, A&S Underground will begin work on a water improvement project for the City of Copperas Cove.
The Killeen City Council will consider proposals for outsourcing solid waste services in a workshop session Tuesday.
In anticipation of May as Donor Awareness Month, Metroplex Adventist Hospital, 2201 S Clear Creek Rd, will hold an information session and flag raising ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.