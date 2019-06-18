Do the residents of Killeen want public transportation? Will the city of Killeen give it to them?
The Hill Country Transit District held a public hearing Tuesday to urge residents to speak up to their city officials if they want public transportation.
Eight area residents attended the transit district’s hearing to speak their mind about the Hop regional bus system and city funding for the Hop.
The purpose of the hearing was to educate the public about the options presented to the city of Killeen for its level of service from the transit district, which oversees the Hop.
Killeen resident Bettie McIntyre mentioned that the cuts from last year caused the bus to stop dropping riders off at Lions Club Park, where she went to play cards. The city of Killeen told her that it had nothing to do with changing the routes and that was something the Hop did.
“This is what we do. We’re retired and we play cards,” McIntyre said. The only reason she gets to Lions Club Park now, she said, is because she has a friend who goes, too, and her son takes both of them — but she doesn’t know how long that will last.
Former Councilman Brockley Moore told the district representatives about the most popular areas, Lions Park and the Gilmore Center, that are not currently being serviced by the Hop.
“They need a new route,” he said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn gave the introduction to the hearing and said the city of Killeen will not file its budget until Sept. 24. Killeen’s fiscal year 2020 begins Oct. 1.
The Hop’s fiscal year 2020 begins Sept. 1. The district will have to submit its budget a month before the city of Killeen has to submit its document.
Darrell Burtner, director of urban operations for the Hop, gave an informational presentation during the hearing.
The Hop had a ridership of 660,838 people in 2018, according to Burtner.
The numbers through April 2019 show a drop in ridership so far this year. Route 5 was taken off the routes for the Hop last year after financial problems caused cuts to the routes. Route 100 and Route 4 were rerouted to try to cover the area Route 5 had been covering.
There is a projected 31.6% drop in ridership in Killeen in 2019, Burtner said.
HOP FINANCES
Even if the district puts together the amount of federal money, the amount of state money and the amount of the district’s revenue that it is adding to the budget, it will still have a shortfall, Burtner said. The district makes up for the shortfall by going to the cities to request the amount of money still needed.
Since the district began urban service in 2000, the district has provided around $30 million on behalf of the Killeen area while the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove along with Bell County provided $2.7 million, Burtner said.
The Hill County Transit District has made the rounds asking local governments how much they will provide in funding for the upcoming fiscal year.
In 2019, the district received approximately $10,232,400 in local contributions, $589,498 of that came directly from Bell County.
Last year the district requested more than $455,000 from the Killeen City Council, nearly $335,000 more than the previous year. The council denied the request and gave $120,000 for the second straight year.
The transit district will be asking for slightly less money from Copperas Cove City Council compared to last year. The district is planning to ask for $98,089, slightly down from the $100,000 received last year.
Burtner has suggested getting advertising placed on the buses to help the district avoid having to raise fares. If the district has to raise fares, it would see a decrease in federal contributions.
During a past workshop meeting of the Killeen City Council, the Hop presented four options to consider.
Option A:
Cost: $222,366
Mileage: 60.2 citywide, reduction on Route 4
Pros: Controlled cost, less miles
Con: Low ridership
Option B:
Cost: $645,027
Mileage: 74.3 citywide, add Route 5 to roster
Pros: Increased ridership, increased connections and efficiency
Cons: Cost increase
Option C:
Cost: $806,618
Mileage: 75 citywide, full restoration of 2017 plans, including weekend rides
Pros: Increased ridership, increased connections, efficiency and customer satisfaction
Cons: Highest cost
Option D:
Cost: $120,850
Mileage: 49.9 citywide, terminates Route 4
Pros: Serves widest possible area with single route
Cons: Major service cut without terminating Killeen service in total
City manager Ron Olson has suggested the council eliminate the fixed route of the HOP and partner with a private company like Uber or Lyft.
Burtner believes that option A is the minimum the city must do to keep things operational in Killeen. Option B is the recommended solution by the district.
When the district met with the city of Killeen the city asked what the route would look like if the city gave the same amount of money that they did last year and that is option D.
Burtner believes that if the council gives the same amount of money again, by 2021 the system will not exist.
