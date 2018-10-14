The ballroom at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen was filled Saturday night with over 200 members of the community who gathered to celebrate local businesses.
The Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce Central Texas hosted its eighth annual award gala in concurrence with Hispanic Heritage Month.
Since 1988, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 has been designated Hispanic Heritage Month, and on Saturday night, Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick stood in for Mayor Jose Segarra to deliver the annual proclamation.
In the proclamation, the mayor called Killeen a dynamic, diverse and determined city, qualities he believes are reflective of the Hispanic culture.
Retired Maj. Gen. Kendall Cox was the keynote speaker for the evening. Cox is now the chief operating officer for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
Cox spoke about the growth of Central Texas, saying over 394,000 jobs were added in Texas in the past year. He attributed much of the local growth to the development of U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14.
“So many people talk about transportation issues and complain about construction on the highway, but that’s not a bad thing,” he said. “That means commerce is flowing back and forth.”
Award presentations
The chamber presented Laura Segarra with the Businesswoman of the Year Award. In a previously recorded statement, Segarra attributed her success in business to her family tradition of entrepreneurship.
“I truly believe in helping small businesses because that is where I came from,” Segarra said in the video. She went on to thank the Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce for the work it does to support small business owners.
The Businessman of the Year Award went to Robert Whitson, president and CEO of the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union in Killeen.
“I feel like I don’t deserve to be up here receiving this award when I know what all so many of you have already done,” Whitson said.
Whitson expressed his belief that everyone in the room has the responsibility to help others, and he thanked the chamber and the community for the support he has received.
Business of the Year was awarded to First Community Title, which expressed deep gratitude for the support of the chamber.
Chairman’s awards were presented to Frank Plowick, president of the West Bell County Fraternal Order of Police in Killeen, and Ibelice Rivera, director of sales for the Courtyard by Marriott of Killeen.
President’s awards were presented to Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and Josh Welch, vice president of development for W&B Development.
In closing remarks, President and CEO of the chamber Juan Rivera thanked the board, the first responders and military, the Marriott staff, and the community for the part each plays in the success of the city.
