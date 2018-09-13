Time is running out to purchase an advance ticket for the 12th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival hosted by The Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana organization. The event honoring Hispanic Heritage Month will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sunday and will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Advance tickets for the fiesta are $30 per person, while the gate price will be $35. The cost for children 12 to 17 years is $15, while younger kids are free with their parents. Organization members can attend at a cost of $5 per person.
Entertainment will be provided by various Panamanian dance groups: Folklore y Ritmos de Panama, Los Salsosos de Panama, Estrellas de Panama and Panatex.
The event will include food, door prizes, traditional Hispanic music, art and crafts vendors and music.
Tickets are available at the Killeen Nutritional Center, 102 E Ave. D, 254-634-0022. Tickets can also be purchased from the Board of Directors: Nelson Santiago, president, 832-971-9406; Victor Sanchez, vice president, 254-535-5648; Reyna Martinez, finance director, 254-698-1171; Carlos Santiago, Cultural Committee, 254-394-9798; Efrain Alvarez, 254-258-6726, and Myrna Martinez, 254-289-9876.
