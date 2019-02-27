HARKER HEIGHTS — An old trunk at her late grandmother’s house sparked something in Deborah “Debbie” McKelvy that led the Harker Heights resident to discover a passion for both history and education.
At first, Debbie and her father hauled the trunk to the curb to dispose of it, but then she decided to examine it.
“That’s when I realized it was not only letters but all types of documents from my paternal great-grandparents and grandparents dating back to the 1870s,” Debbie said. “That’s how it all started.”
Receipts that Debbie’s great-grandfather sent home to his wife, along with itemized details for what bills needed to be paid or supplies bought, caught her eye.
“It was unusual for a black family to have the kind of funds he was sending home,” Debbie said. “There were also post office box receipts and property tax receipts — so there were just a lot of unusual things for those times. A black family didn’t pay property tax — they didn’t own property first of all.”
It struck Debbie that her grandfather was not a notable person from history, he was just a hard working African American who made the best of his opportunities.
“I realized this was very important for my ethnic group; to show the progression of one ordinary black person,” Debbie said. “I went from hating studying history to not being able to get enough.”
As Debbie traced her family history as far back as the 1860s, she discovered that education was the key factor that helped her family get ahead in life. And that passion for education was passed through the generations.
“Even when it was not something that people wanted black people to do — get an education — they fought for their education,” Debbie said.
During the time Debbie’s parents and grandparents were pursing their education, frequently African Americans would have to wait for someone to discard or loan them books.
But that didn’t stop Debbie’s paternal grandfather, an avid reader, acquire a wall-to-wall library.
“It was imperative from my mother’s standpoint for me to get a college education,” Debbie said. “Most of my family has gone on to get college degrees and masters and things like that. You can see that it made a difference.”
After completing her own degree in social work, Debbie worked with the Houston school district as a social worker before she married her husband, Air Force fighter pilot Clyde McKelvy.
“I graduated from high school while the draft was in effect,” Clyde said. “My number was 40, so I knew I was probably going into the Army.”
Clyde was commissioned into the Air Force after attending Texas A&M University on an academic scholarship.
Only the top two graduates of the flight school at Texas A&M were accepted as fighter pilots, and Clyde was one of them.
Recently, Clyde received a medallion from Texas A&M for being one of the first African American graduates of Texas A&M.
Clyde, who flew F-16s in the Air Force, reflected on the changes to the social climate that allow minorities to pursue higher education without barriers.
“If you close your eyes and you’re in a room and people are talking, you get a feel for how you think people look and how they are as people,” Clyde said. “Sometimes, when you open your eyes, they are actually different. The current social climate allows us to not worry so much about what people look like, but to listen to what they are saying.”
Clyde said he has not always shared his wife’s passion for studying the family tree, but he has enjoyed learning more about his ancestors.
“Family is one of those things that transcends a lot of things,” Clyde said. “And I enjoy seeing how people tie together.”
When Debbie saw her Aunt Rose taking a zipper out of an old skirt, she initially thought it was to replace the zipper, but instead her aunt used the fabric to make a quilt.
“Deb, honey, when I grew up we didn’t have Walmart and stores to go buy material,” Debbie recalled her aunt telling her. “We would use old clothes and old tattered sheets and quilts ... we would take the parts that were still good ... and we would make new quilts.”
The resourcefulness of her ancestors drove Debbie to pursue quilting to carry on the family’s tradition.
Debbie has traveled to visit elderly family members and showed them how to record their stories on cassette tapes. She plans to transcribe them and document their experiences.
She also enjoys traveling to her family’s grave sites where she learns a lot about their history from their headstones.
“I can see birthdays and how different people are connected, and sometimes it will even have what regiment they served in in the Army,” she said.
Studying their family roots is an ongoing project for Debbie McKelvy.
Understanding where we’ve come from helps individuals make sense of and appreciate tradition, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.