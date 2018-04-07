Killeen traffic was blocked at the corner of Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road Saturday afternoon following a hit-and-run accident.
A witness to the accident, Ishar Nieves of Killeen, described the scene which sent two people to the hospital.
A red car was driving west on Stan Schlueter Loop at approximately 3 p.m. As it passed through the intersection at Trimmier Road, a white vehicle traveling east on Stan Schlueter turned left onto Trimmier, striking the red car, Nieves said.
The red car then spun and hit the utility pole, where it stopped, according to Nieves. The white car fled the scene.
Multiple Killeen police and fire units responded to the collision.
Both the driver and passenger of the red car were transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to Killeen Fire Battalion Chief Douglas Foster. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
