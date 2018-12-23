Grab some hot cocoa and hop in the car, we’ve got the best places to go see Christmas lights.
If you have any we should add to the list, let us know by emailing the address and a contact phone number to news@kdhnews.com and putting HOLIDAY LIGHTS in the subject field of the email.
To share your photos on our Instagram account, tag us @kdhnews and use hashtag #kdhholidaylights.
Readers have already been submitting photos from several holiday displays from homes and businesses in the area.
The Herald has compiled displays by city and will continue to update the list and publish photos throughout the holidays. Here is the list so far:
Killeen
- 2900 block of Bastion Loop
- 4400 block of Lake Road
- 4700 block of Moose Ridge
- 5300 block of Siltstone Loop
- 5400 block of Siltstone Loop
- 6100 block of SPC Laramore Drive
- 6500 block of Deorsam Loop
- 2200 block of Moonstone Drive
- 1800 block of Ledgestone Drive
Harker Heights
- 6200 block of Flagstone Drive
- 400 block of Winter Sun Drive
- 400 block of Ponderosa Drive
Copperas Cove
- 4800 block of County Road 146
- 100 through 3000 blocks of Business Highway 190
- 1100 through 1400 blocks of South Farm-to-Market 116
- 800 block of South Main Street
- 100 through 300 blocks of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center
- 100 block of East Avenue D
- 400 block of East Avenue D
- 1300 block of East Avenue D
- 100 block of East Avenue E
- 100 block of South First Street
Lampasas
- 100 block of County Road 4314
Nature in Lights
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Nature in Lights is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily until Jan. 6.
The trail, which is at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, minivans, and pickups are $15 per carload.
