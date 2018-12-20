The Herald wants to share information and photos of holiday displays in our area. Did you decorate your home or yard for the holidays? Have you seen a good display in our area? Tell us about it or shoot your own photo and share it with our Instagram followers.

We will run lists of where to see lights with some photos in the Herald and at kdhnews.com. The list will provide the block number, not the house number.

Let us know by emailing the address and a contact phone number to news@kdhnews.com and putting HOLIDAY LIGHTS in the subject field of the email.

To share your photos on our Instagram account, tag us @kdhnews and use hashtag #kdhholidaylights.

Readers have already been submitting photos from several holiday displays from homes and businesses in the area. The Herald has compiled displays by city and will continue to update the list and publish photos throughout the holidays. Here is the list so far:

Killeen

2900 block of Bastion Loop

4400 block of Lake Road

4700 block of Moose Ridge

5300 block of Siltstone Loop

5400 block of Siltstone Loop

6100 block of SPC Laramore Drive

6500 block of Deorsam Loop

2200 block of Moonstone Drive

1800 block of Ledgestone Drive

Harker Heights

6200 block of Flagstone Drive

400 block of Winter Sun Drive

Copperas Cove

4800 block of Country Road 146

100 through 3000 blocks of Business Highway 190

1100 through 1400 blocks of South Farm-to-Market 116

800 block of South Main Street

100 through 300 blocks of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center

100 block of East Avenue D

400 block of East Avenue D

1300 block of East Avenue D

100 block of East Avenue E

100 block of South 1st Street

Lampasas

100 block of County Road 4314

Nature in Lights

The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Trail of Lights is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily until Jan. 6.

The trail, which is at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, mini-vans, and pickups are $15 per carload.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.