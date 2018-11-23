The holidays are here, and so are local holiday events. If you would like to list an event, send the time, place, event details and a contact phone number to news@kdhnews.com.
Killeen
The city of Killeen and H-E-B are registering volunteers for the 11th annual Feast of Sharing, which provides free holiday meals to local families. The event is Dec. 11.
Volunteers age 14 and older can register to work one of two shifts during the event at www.killeentexas.gov/volunteer. Those who wish to attend as diners can do so from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Killeen is welcoming the holiday season with its annual Holiday Under the Stars event Dec. 1 and 2 at the Killeen Community Center complex. The public is invited to enjoy the festivities. Dec. 1 events start with Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. A full pancake breakfast is served with a side of Santa, who will take photos and wish lists. Tickets are available at the Community Center for $5 in advance or $6 at the event. Festival fun is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. and will include live entertainment, arts and crafts and cupcake decorating. Santa will return to light the 50-foot silhouette holiday tree at 6 p.m. then stay for photos with good boys and girls. The evening wraps up with a free outdoor screening of “The Grinch.” The fun is back from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Live entertainment, holiday activities and Santa will continue to bring the spirit of the season. A new special attraction this year will be a giant synthetic snow hill slide for kids and adults.
Killeen Parks and Recreation will host the last of 17 5-kilometer runs in the CenTex Race Series. The Jingle Bell Dash 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Killeen Community Center. Entry fee will be $20 on or before Nov. 28, and $25 on race day.
The 56th annual Christmas Parade will be from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in downtown Killeen. The theme is “A Texas Christmas.” Spectators are encouraged to come early to secure best parking and viewing spots and to enjoy festive food provided by vendors along the route.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights invites the community to come out for the 5th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The Harker Heights High School Orchestra will open the ceremony followed by opening remarks by Harker Heights Mayor Spencer H. Smith.
The mayor will light the tree at 5:50 p.m. followed by family photo opportunities, cookies and hot chocolate provided by community partners.
For more information contact Jeff Achee 254-953-5657.
Copperas Cove
The Chamber of Commerce has announced the Downtown Christmas Bazaar and Krist Kindl Markt will be from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.
Krist Kindl Markt was established in 1995. It is a popular three-day event featuring vendors with Christmas crafts, holiday gift ideas and delicious food. This year, there will be many local vendors as well as vendors coming from as far away as Lafayette, Louisiana. The weekend will be filled with local entertainment including Pandemonium Steel Band, Snow & Light Show and the 1st Cavalry Division Rock Band. The kids activity tent will give children the opportunity to make crafts with Chick- fil A and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, and decorate cookies with H-E-Buddy. Five Hills Art Guild will have a crafting corner all weekend. There will also be bounce houses and bungee jump for the kids. For more information, go to www.kristkindlmarkt.com or contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
The Copperas Cove Christmas parade will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 on Avenue D. The parade will feature first responders, local businesses, marching groups, dance groups, soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
