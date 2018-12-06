The 56th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will make its merry way through historic Downtown Killeen Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy this free holiday tradition.
The parade will be led by co-grand marshals Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, and Charlie Watts, 2018 Roy J. Smith Award recipient.
Dozens of entries will shine in the heart of Killeen as they showcase this year’s theme, “A Texas Christmas.” Floats, vehicles and performers will entertain the crowd.
The parade route travels along Avenue D beginning at College Street then turns left on Gray Street, left on Sprott Avenue and left on 2nd Street.
Food and craft vendors will be available before and during the parade.
Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.
Other holiday events in the area include:
Holiday decorating contest
Killeen residents are invited to show off their festively decorated homes in the annual Outdoor Decorating Contest. The public will select favorites.
The Celebrate Killeen Committee hosts the competition each year to foster neighborhood and community pride. Displays can include lighting, figures, animation and other festive features.
Entrants must submit the online application at KilleenTexas.gov/Volunteer with a photo by midnight Dec. 10 to be considered. There is no cost to enter.
The public will vote on entries through an online survey Dec. 12 through 16. First, second and third place winners will be announced Dec. 20.
Crafting at library
Killeen Public Library is hosting Make & Take Mondays in December for adults to learn to make some holiday crafts and take them home as decorations or gifts.
The next session is Dec. 10 when participants will make a snowman. The final creation will be a round bauble Dec. 17.
Sessions are Mondays from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Killeen Arts & Activities Center Building E. The entrance is located behind the playground.
Participation is free, and no registration is required.
To learn more about Killeen Public Library and its services and activities, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
Feast of Sharing
The city of Killeen and H-E-B are registering volunteers for the 11th annual Feast of Sharing, which provides free holiday meals to local families. The event is Dec. 11.
Volunteers age 14 and older can register to work one of two shifts during the event at www.killeentexas.gov/volunteer. Those who wish to attend as diners can do so from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Salado Stroll
The annual Salado Christmas Stroll will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 7-9 with artist markets, holiday activities, carriage rides, a live nativity scene, food vendors, live music, and more available to strollers.
Christmas on the Creek
The Lampasas Christmas on the Creek event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at W.M. Brook Park. Opportunities to visit Santa and his village, a food tent, live music, vendors, light displays, and sleigh rides will be available.
Nature in Lights
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Trail of Lights is open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 6. The trail, which is at N. Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks are $15 per carload.
Light show
The Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Tune into FM 88.1 to listen to the coordinated holiday music.
