High gas prices aren’t stopping travelers this holiday weekend.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is six cents more than last week and is 58 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
“Even with more expensive gas prices, automobile travel is expected to increase by nearly five percent this Memorial Day in Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson.
The 88 percent of travelers choosing to drive will pay the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices since 2014. Gas prices are up primarily due to expensive crude oil, record gasoline demand and shrinking global supply.
Killeen saw the lowest price of $2.64 per gallon for regular gas on Saturday at Star Mart, 3322 E. Rancier Avenue. Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, had a posted price of $2.65 per gallon. A price of $2.66 per gallon was available at Valero, 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, and CEFCO, 3309 S. Fort Hood St. Multiple stations had a price of $2.69, including the Walmart, 2900 Clear Creek Road.
Harker Heights still had some pleasantly low prices for regular gas on Saturday. Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, offered gas at $2.56 per gallon. Both Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, and Texaco, 1000 Indian Trail, had a posted price of $2.57 per gallon. Rudy’s, 5621 E. Central Texas Expressway, was selling gas for $2.61 per gallon, and Texaco, 519 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, was at $2.65.
In Copperas Cove, the lowest gas price on Saturday could be found at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, for $2.66 per gallon. Alon, 103 W. Business Highway 190, was at $2.67 per gallon. Multiple stations had a posted price of $2.69 per gallon, including Valero, 1103 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Exxon, 2411 E. Business Highway 190, and 7-Eleven, 2124 E. Business Highway 190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.