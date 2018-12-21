Area students and teachers are gearing up for the Christmas break or have already started it, and city offices and banks are set to close for the holidays. Here is a list of the closure dates:
Killeen ISD
Dec. 21 - Early release/ break begins
Jan. 8 - Students return
Copperas Cove ISD
Dec. 20 - Early release/ break begins
Jan. 8 - Students return
Lampasas ISD
Dec. 19 - Early release/ break begins
Jan. 7 - Students return
Belton ISD
Dec. 20 - Break begins
Jan. 8 - Students return
Gatesville ISD
Dec. 20 - Break begins
Jan. 7 - Students return
Salado ISD
Dec. 19 - Early release/ break begins
Jan. 8 - Students return
Florence ISD
Dec. 20 - Early release/ break begins
Jan. 8 - Students return
Central Texas College
Dec. 20 - Jan. 3 Administrative offices will be closed.
Jan. 14 - Spring semester begins
A&M-Central Texas
Offices will close for the holidays at noon Dec. 21, and will resume normal business hours Jan. 2.
City of Killeen
City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas.
There will be no trash pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Regular Tuesday collection days on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day will be moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Excess trash special pickups: The city will offer free curbside pickup of excess holiday trash. Residents may place trash in bags up to 33 gallons or boxes no larger than 8 cubic feet at the curb by 7 a.m. on special days. For those with regular pickup on Mondays, the special day will be Dec. 31. Tuesday pickup will be Dec. 26, Thursday pickup will be Dec. 27 and Friday pickup will be Dec. 28.
City of Copperas Cove
City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas.
City of Lampasas
City Offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed Dec. 22-25. Trash services will pick up the next business day following the holiday.
City of Belton
City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas.
Extraco Bank
Close at noon Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day
BBVA Compass
Closed Christmas Day
Bank of America
Closed Christmas Day
