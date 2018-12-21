School closings

Area students and teachers are gearing up for the Christmas break or have already started it, and city offices and banks are set to close for the holidays. Here is a list of the closure dates:

Killeen ISD

Dec. 21 - Early release/ break begins

Jan. 8 - Students return

Copperas Cove ISD

Dec. 20 - Early release/ break begins

Jan. 8 - Students return

Lampasas ISD

Dec. 19 - Early release/ break begins

Jan. 7 - Students return

Belton ISD

Dec. 20 - Break begins

Jan. 8 - Students return

Gatesville ISD

Dec. 20 - Break begins

Jan. 7 - Students return

Salado ISD

Dec. 19 - Early release/ break begins

Jan. 8 - Students return

Florence ISD

Dec. 20 - Early release/ break begins

Jan. 8 - Students return

Central Texas College

Dec. 20 - Jan. 3 Administrative offices will be closed.

Jan. 14 - Spring semester begins

A&M-Central Texas

Offices will close for the holidays at noon Dec. 21, and will resume normal business hours Jan. 2.

City of Killeen

City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas.

There will be no trash pickup on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Regular Tuesday collection days on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day will be moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Excess trash special pickups: The city will offer free curbside pickup of excess holiday trash. Residents may place trash in bags up to 33 gallons or boxes no larger than 8 cubic feet at the curb by 7 a.m. on special days. For those with regular pickup on Mondays, the special day will be Dec. 31. Tuesday pickup will be Dec. 26, Thursday pickup will be Dec. 27 and Friday pickup will be Dec. 28.

City of Copperas Cove

City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas.

City of Lampasas

City Offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed Dec. 22-25. Trash services will pick up the next business day following the holiday.

City of Belton

City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas.

Extraco Bank

Close at noon Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

BBVA Compass

Closed Christmas Day

Bank of America

Closed Christmas Day

