Texans are hitting the road this Thanksgiving in higher numbers than in more than a dozen years, according to AAA.
In a Nov. 8 news release, AAA projected 4.1 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home this month. This number represents a 4.7 percent increase over last year.
Nationwide, 54.3 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, 4.8 percent more than last year.
“Texans have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, including a robust economy,” said Kent Livesay, AAA Texas vice president and general manager, in the release. “This is leading to higher consumer confidence and more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway.”
While this boost in travel may cause some delays on the roadways, drivers will at least get some relief at the gas pumps, as prices dropped to a statewide average of $2.45 per gallon. Prices averaged 7 cents higher just one week ago, and 17 cents more per gallon at this time last year.
AAA defines the Thanksgiving holiday as Wednesday to Sunday, but it will be longer this year for many area families. Killeen, Copperas Cove and Lamapsas schools will all be off for an entire week — Nov. 19-23 — for the Thanksgiving break.
