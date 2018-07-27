The Killeen home where three young girls died in an early morning fire Jan. 26 will be torn down within 30 days unless the home’s owner appeals a city committee’s Thursday ruling.
The Killeen Construction Board of Appeals ruled Thursday to demolish a home at 3101 Jason Cove Drive that was ravaged by an unattended cooking stove fire earlier this year.
Chasity Armstrong, 6, Ka’Liyah Armstrong, 5, and Tristan-Sarah Blakes, 3, all died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after the fire ripped through their home at around 3:28 a.m. When fire officials arrived on scene, the home was completely consumed by flames.
Fire investigators determined there were three adults and three children in the residence at the time of the fire. One female adult escaped through a window and sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
One adult male escaped through a window, sustained minor injuries, was treated and released on scene. The third adult left the structure at the time of the fire or just prior to it with no injuries reported.
The three children were found in their shared bedroom. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke declared the children dead between 1:30 and 1:40 p.m. the same day.
Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said no members of the family were present at Thursday’s hearing to call for an alternate solution.
Shine said the home will be demolished within 30 days pending an appeal from the home’s owners, who were listed in Bell County records as Luther and Effie Head. The home was built in 1979, according to county records.
