George Winn moved from the tent city homeless encampment to an apartment in North Killeen on Saturday.
Winn acquired the apartment with the assistance of Heritage House of Central Texas, a nonprofit organization that provides services to the homeless.
Fellow residents of tent city and other volunteers helped Winn, known as Bear, move furniture rounded up by volunteers.
Former Killeen City Council candidate Mellisa Brown organized the furniture drive.
Lan Carter, a former Killeen Independent School District candidate, supplied a truck and was helping pick up donations and deliver them to the Moss Rose Community Center, where distribution was being organized.
The homeless shelter closed May 18, with administrators saying grants had run out. Many displaced residents created an encampment on the grounds, with donated tents and other supplies, while fund-raising efforts were underway to reopen the shelter.
Families in Crisis Board vice president Larry Moehnke said $85,669.28 was raised of $180,000 needed to reopen the shelter, run by Friends in Crisis under the Families in Crisis umbrella.
Brown said the residents need a steady income to be able to rent. She said four area benefactors provided funds — about $5,000 total — to help eligible residents pay the deposit and first-month’s rent. She said 10 homeless people, some from the tent encampment, had been helped in the last month.
Tent encampment residents were among volunteers on Saturday.
“A lot of the residents of tent city are either going around helping to do pick ups of donations, or are over here helping us offload those donations,” Brown said.
One of the residents, Steven Merrell, said he gets to pretend he has a job.
“I don’t have a job, so I got too much free time,” Merrell said. “They asked me to do this; I go, ‘Yeah, this is great. I can pretend I got a job.’”
Also at Moss Rose, in a separate event, local churches and other non-profit organizations fed homeless, and Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming provided sleeping mats that she and other volunteers make by hand.
Earlier in the week, Carter held a meeting to collaborate with different agencies and locals.
“Gaining community trust is extremely important to us which is why we plan to provide complete transparency in the fundraising process,” Carter said in an email to the Herald on Saturday.
Carter, along with local residents Brown and resident Mercedes Wesley, on Monday had presented to the audience a plan to coordinate donations and meal service efforts.
“What we are doing is separate from Families In Crisis. We are not in competition with them. We’ll make sure we get the details out to the public as soon as they are confirmed,” Brown said in a phone call with the Herald Friday evening.
Carter said plans are in the works in forming a nonprofit as she submitted “a certificate of formation — nonprofit corporation to the secretary of state to form a 501(c)3 called Operation Pay It Forward.”
“Fundraising will begin after the Secretary of State certifies the certificate of formation. We are being deliberately cautious as not to do anything that would jeopardize any fundraising efforts. Once the fundraising phase begins, Mellisa Brown will spearhead the logistics of this endeavor,” Carter wrote.
For more information on helping, volunteering or the status of the homeless shelter, go to the “Helping Our Homeless-Donation Central & Meal Service Sign Up” or “What’s Happening Central Texas” page on Facebook.
Reporters Monique Brand and Hunter King contributed to this report.
