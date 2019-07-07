Roughly 15 tents sit on the lawn in front of the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen, and an average of 25 people share them on any given day, now that the shelter is closed. The homeless shelter closed May 18, with administrators saying grants had run out.
Since then, a “tent city” has cropped up on the lawn of the shelter as many of the Killeen homeless wait for the shelter to reopen.
Earlier this week, Families in Crisis Board vice president Larry Moehnke said $85,669.28 was raised of $180,000 needed to reopen the shelter, run by Friends in Crisis under the Families in Crisis umbrella.
“That is still the most current number, but of course we havent checked yet this weekend because of the holiday, so we might have a nice little surprise waiting for us in the P.O. box next week,” Moehnke said.
Until the shelter is able to reopen, many of the homeless living in tent city are lacking basic necessities such as running water for bathing and using the bathroom. During the week, some of the tent city residents would go to the main branch of the Killeen Library, but on Sunday that option is a no-go for them because the building is closed. Some residents said they have been barred from local businesses, allegedly for soliciting donations from other patrons.
Lan Carter, a former Killeen Independent School District candidate, on Monday had presented a plan to coordinate donations and meal service efforts.
Carter said plans are in the works in forming a nonprofit as she submitted “a certificate of formation — nonprofit corporation to the secretary of state to form a 501(c)3 called Operation Pay It Forward.”
Moehnke said he has no knowledge of the potential new nonprofit and worries that it could harm the shelter’s current efforts. He said he was worried donations to the new nonprofit could slow down donations the shelter needs in order to reopen.
To donate to the shelter, people can go to www.familiesincrisis.net and open the Donate button, or send a check to Families In Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, TX 76540, or drop a check or cash by the FIC Office at 1305 E. Rancier Ave.
