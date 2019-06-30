The Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen has been closed since May 18, nearly a month and a half, and in that time a small but dense “tent city” has popped up on the shelter’s lawn.
According to members of the homeless community living at the tent city, between 20 and 30 people are still at the shelter on any given day.
“Many of the tents were actually provided by members of the community, because most of the people here only actually own what they can carry on their backs,” Isaiah Young said.
While not technically living in the tent city, Young has been living out of his van in the shelter’s parking lot for the past week and a half, after his daughter asked him to leave her house.
“At least I have a vehicle, so if I can find a job I should be able to get back on my feet, but a lot of these people can’t, and they need help,” he said.
Officials have said about $180,000 is needed to reopen Friends in Crisis, a lower amount than the $200,000 officials initially said would be needed when the facility closed last month.
As of Friday, $79,040 of that amount had been raised, with an additional $750 of which has been pledged, shelter board vice president and spokesman Larry Moehnke said.
“We also have several requests out that could be significant, and city would go ahead and decide to support the homeless shelter, we would be able to open back up fairly quickly,” Moehnke said.
He added that the situation is becoming more and more problematic and temperatures rise and weather conditions worsen, saying the shelter averaged 75 people per night for the first four months of the year and the summer heat would become a real problem for those people now living on the streets.
Young said during the day many of the homeless living outside the shelter try to go to local businesses during the heat of the day and only return to the shelter to sleep.
“Some of the ones with nicer, cleaner clothes, they might be able to go to a local restaurant and stay there for a bit, and a lot of the others go to the library during the day,” he said. “But many of them just stay here because they have nowhere to go.”
While speaking to the Herald on Sunday, multiple residents pulled up to the shelter to drop off meals or crates of water. Young said that while the donations are appreciated, what the homeless community really needs is just for the building to be reopened.
“We just need basic, humane things,” he said. “We need a place where we can shower and wash up, and we really need sanitary bathrooms.”
On Sunday, one group of residents dropped off several small, portable toilets for the tent city residents to share, and Young said they would be very helpful, because before that, the people living in front of the shelter would typically just find a discreet corner of the property to relieve themselves.
When asked if porta potties were a possible solution to the bathroom problem, Moehnke said they are “deemed to only result in potential health issues and will perhaps attract more individuals to an area that already has more than should be there.”
The weather has also been a hazard for people living in the tent city. For at least the past month, Killeen has received some amount of rain and storms over the weekends, typically on Sundays. When the rain moves through the Killeen area, Young said the residents typically just hide inside their tents and wait for the storm to pass, hoping it won’t be too bad.
To donate to the shelter, people can go to www.familiesincrisis.net and open the Donate button, or send a check to Families In Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, TX 76540, or drop a check or cash by the FIC Office at 1305 E. Rancier Ave.
