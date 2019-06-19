Since the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen temporarily closed its doors on May 18, more people have been camping outside of the shelter.
As of Wednesday, the tent city held approximately 20 tents housing homeless people.
Donations, donations, donations
Looking at the homeless shelter from across the street, one can see many supplies and amenities that local organizations and residents donated.
There are two animal kennels along the fence on the east side of the property for four pets belonging to the homeless.
There is a grill that has been donated for the homeless to have food.
All across the lawn are tents — many of which were donated by a local church.
In the corner near the main entrance doors, there is a deep freeze to store donated food.
Many of the donation requests come from a Facebook page run by Mercedes Wesley called Helping Our Homeless.
“The Facebook page is mainly designed to keep track of food donations, hygiene supplies, and we are also coordinating a meal service where we’re going to try to come out once or twice a week to provide a hot meal that’s already prepared by volunteers and served by volunteers,” Wesley said.
According to Wesley via the Facebook page, the first meal service will be Saturday for breakfast.
The concerns
The two main concerns of those residing in the tent city are portable toilets and trash pick-up, advocates said.
With no access to bathroom facilities on the site, many people are going to local businesses such as McDonald’s on Rancier Avenue and the library on East Church Avenue.
Suzanne Armour, Families in Crisis director of programs, said a plan to supply portable toilets has not been discussed.
Those residing in the tent city had been allowed to place trash in receptacles at businesses across the street from the shelter, but trash is building up too fast.
An admin for the Community Healers Facebook page asked for assistance from residents Tuesday night to help take trash to the dump.
Killeen Police Department Homeless Outreach Team officer Kyle Moore, who was at the tent city on Wednesday, helps any way he can. He transports homeless to-and-from the Killeen Community Center to take showers. He, with the help of generous donations, helps homeless obtain IDs or birth certificates. Moore also tries to connect the homeless to mental health services.
“[I’m] Just trying to be a liaison between law enforcement and the homeless community,” Moore said. “Obviously, being homeless is not a crime, however, we want to get to the root of the problem instead of just dealing with the right now.”
Moore informed the residents that they were not allowed to hook up to the water of the homeless shelter.
William Hall, director of operations for Families in Crisis, confirmed that the use of water and electricity is not sanctioned. People living in the tent city had been using electrical outlets from the building to power electronic devices.
Donation update
When the shelter closed in May it set a fundraising goal of $200,000 in order to reopen. As of Tuesday, the shelter had raised $75,886, Armour said.
Some have questioned why the shelter doesn’t open with the $75,000 it currently has. According to numbers provided by Families in Crisis, this would keep the shelter operational for approximately two months.
Armour said it is not feasible to open with only $75,000, however, since the basis of the fundraising goal of $200,000 is to make sure this situation never comes up again.
Ways to donate
The shelter’s website has a donate option: http://familiesincrisis.net/
A fundraiser was created on Facebook by Lisa Griffin, a board member of the shelter, and Mike Kriegel, the board president: https://www.facebook.com/donate/301357674123600/301357677456933/
By mail: Checks can be sent to Families in Crises, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, TX, 76540.
