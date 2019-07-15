Update 9:54 a.m.: Moehnke said the employees who will be cleaning the area around the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter building are taking today to gather the necessary supplies for cleaning and will begin sanitizing the area Tuesday.
He added that the guaranteed reopening date is Aug. 9, but if the shelter were to receive additional funding they could potentially reopen as early as July 26.
"We are still looking at 50, 60 thousand to ensure everything is stabilized and we have everything we need," Moehnke said. "But if we secure some additional funding we could move it (the reopening) up to July 26."
The homeless population living in the tent city outside of the Friends in Crisis homeless was told to vacate the premises by 8:01 a.m. this morning to allow sanitation workers time to clean up the site before the building reopens on or before Aug. 9.
“We were told by police that at 8:01 a.m. Monday, whoever is here will be arrested. They said this on Tuesday (July 9), so we have a few days. I can respect that,” Joe Salinas said last week.
Larry Moehnke, vice president of the shelter's board of directors, said clean up is scheduled to begin sometime Tuesday. Workers "will get hazmat suits or other attire" and "get it to the point that it is safe for clients," he said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
