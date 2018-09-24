The Central Texas College Foundation board recently underwent a change in leadership, as Dr. James Anderson stepped down from his position as chairman. Former vice chairman Horace Grace has stepped into the leadership role.
Grace has served on the board for over 10 years and was the vice chair for three of those years.
“As we brought on more new members, I realized I had the experience to be helpful in this role,” Grace said.
The foundation was incorporated in 1992 and serves to provide funds to assist students, through scholarships, equipment and facilities.
When Grace first joined the board, the foundation was bringing in about $1 million annually in funding.
That number is now close to $8 million, and Grace hopes to make it $9 million by next year.
This amount will allow the foundation to award close to 150 scholarships to students this fall.
Goals
“We primarily have two goals: to raise funds for scholarships and to provide funds for professional staff development,” Grace said.
In order to achieve these goals, Grace plans to task board members with bringing in more endowments, as well as building the legacy program.
Legacies are considered alumni who wish to make donations part of their final plans.
The college recently received a gift of $1.2 million for the aviation program from such a donor.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization, and it relies on the generosity of donors in order to provide funds for students.
Grace hopes to encourage all alumni and former students to consider giving, no matter what the amount.
“In order for Texas to continue to be the great state that it is, we need to make sure students have the proper skills and education to bring in new industry,” Grace said.
Giving back
Grace is also a member of the executive committee of the Texas Workforce boards, and has has been reading to grade school students as a volunteer for more than 20 years.
“Once I was semi-retired, I wanted to give back,” Grace said.
“I do what I can to get kids to see the importance of getting a good education.”
Grace believes it is the responsibility of the entire community to provide for the future generation’s education.
He said he hopes to strengthen ties between CTC, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, and the Killeen Independent School District in order to help provide the best possible education for area students.
