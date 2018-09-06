Four people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Stillhouse Lake Road, Harker Heights police said Thursday.
At around 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, emergency services were notified of a two-vehicle accident on the road south of Heights, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, first responders immediately began medical treatment to the four individuals involved in the accident.
According to Heights police spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller, a preliminary investigation indicated a black Hyundai Sonata occupied by two people was traveling north when the driver may have fallen asleep and drifted into the southbound lane.
The Hyundai then collided with a silver Toyota Corolla occupied by two individuals that was traveling south.
The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, and all other occupants were transported by Harker Heights EMS to the hospital for treatment.
The incident is still under investigation.
kyleb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.