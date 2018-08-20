UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Two of the passengers in a one-vehicle wreck in Nolanville on Sunday have been released from the hospital, and the other two are still being treated, according to Nolanville police Chief Daniel Porter.
The 14- and 15-year-old passengers were both treated at Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital and later released. The 38-year-old female passenger and 16-year-old male driver are still being treated at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
__________________________________________________________
Four people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a vehicle struck a cable median and overturned multiple times on Interstate 14 west of the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass in Nolanville.
At around 3:35 p.m., Nolanville police were dispatched to the area in reference to a major traffic accident, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers found that a 2006 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound in the left traffic lane on I-14 when it veered onto the center median and struck the cable median barrier.
The vehicle reportedly overturned several times before coming to rest in the center median.
The vehicle was occupied by one 38-year-old female passenger, a 14-year-old female passenger, a 15-year-old female passenger and a 16-year-old male, who was identified as the driver.
Police said the 15-year-old female in the back seat was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle on impact. She was transported by helicopter Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The 14-year-old female was also taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, and the other two occupants were taken by ambulance to Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.
In an email Sunday, Nolanville police Chief Porter said all the injuries were “ serious, but none are believed to be life threatening.” The passengers’ families have been notified, Porter said.
Investigators are searching for another vehicle that reportedly passed the Ford Explorer at a high rate of speed and might have contributed to the accident, according to the release.
That vehicle is described as a light blue or grey SUV, possibly a Lexus RX.
"(The) investigator came up with a possible partial license plate but still nothing definite," Porter said in an email Monday.
This story will be updated.
