The National Weather Service is forecasting more hot and dry weather for the end of the week in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. Today’s high is expected to be 99 and the low tonight will be 75, according to NWS Meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
Friday, the high will be 97 with a low of 75 and Saturday’s high will be 95.
