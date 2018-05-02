Humid temperatures, cloudy skies, and chances of rain are kicking off the month of May in the Killeen area.
Temperatures will continue to be “a little muggy” today because of the humidity, with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 69 tonight, said Juan Hernandez, Fort Worth National Weather Service meteorologist. Thursday will see a high of 83 degrees during the day and a low of 67 degrees at night.
Rain showers and thunderstorms have a 40 percent chance to make an appearance this afternoon and into tonight, with chances of rain continuing on until Saturday night.
“There are a few storms with a chance of reaching severe level,” said Hernandez. Weather hazards like large hail and damaging winds are possible in the event of a severe thunderstorm.
Strong winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of even higher winds will also be expected for today and Thursday.
Residents won’t get a break from the gloomy weather for the rest of the week.
Killen is “probably looking at Sunday as the next day we’ll have sunshine,” said Hernandez.
