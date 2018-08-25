There will likely be no respite from the heat this week as temperatures are expected to hang around triple digits every day in Killeen, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Starting today, Killeen residents can expect a solid seven days of dry, hot temperatures with no sign of the rain on the forecast, meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said.
Today’s forecast is a high of 98 degrees with a low of 76.
On Monday, the high will be 99 degrees with an overnight low of 76 degrees.
On Tuesday, the high will stay at a toasty 98 degrees with a low of 75.
High humidity will add a little extra steam to the forecast this week, Villanueva said. The forecasted heat index all week will fluctuate between 99 and 103 degrees in the afternoons.
As brush fires continue to pop up throughout the area, Villanueva said winds will pick up slightly in the beginning of the week, increasing the dangers of a fast-moving grass fire.
“It looks like winds will increase in the beginning of the week and then drop back off to slight gusts as the week goes on,” she said.
On Wednesday, the high will be 97 degrees with a low of 76.
The highs on Thursday and Friday will be 98 degrees with a low of 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.