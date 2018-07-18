After a hot Wednesday, it’s only going to keep heating up into the weekend.
“We continue to turn the notch up,” said Jose Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Fort Hood recorded a high of 104 degrees Wednesday and Killeen Skylark hit 105.
“Pretty toasty either way you look at it,” said Matt Bishop, another meteorologist with the NWS in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Temperatures are expected to reach 104 degrees today and could climb to 105 or 106 degrees by Friday.
“There no relief in sight for the end of the week,” Hernandez added Saturday and Sunday are also expected to reach a high of 106 degrees.
Central Texas is used having summer heat but these extreme values are unusual according to Hernandez.
Moisture in the air is expected to be low.
“It’s not going to be that muggy heat,” Hernandez said. “More like the heat when you open the oven door.”
Such high temperatures have a large impact on home energy use. A home air conditioning system typically accounts for 60 percent of energy use, according to Reliant Energy.
“When it’s hot outside and your A/C is working harder than normal to keep your home comfortable, the more energy you will use,” said Pat Hammond, a representative for Reliant, via email. “If you live in an area with excessive humidity, your A/C will also work harder to remove moisture from the air.”
As the summer heat continues to climb, Hammond knows it’s tempting to crank the air conditioning up throughout the day. However, she reassures customers there are ways to stay cool while conserving energy with the top 10 tips listed below.
Conserving energy, especially during peak-demand daytime hours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., can help preserve the integrity of the Texas electric grid.
“With a high demand for electricity this summer, homeowners and businesses throughout Texas may be called upon to conserve,” Hammond said. “By conserving power, even in small ways, we can all help relieve stress on the electric grid.”
Water
The City of Harker Heights Public Works Department reported that the city has entered a drought response stage effective as of Wednesday.
Stage 1 of the drought response is a voluntary water conservation that aims to reduce daily water demand by raising public awareness of water demand conditions, according to a press release.
The Brazos River Authority triggered its Stage 1 Drought Watch Condition for Lake Belton based on the Palmer Hydrologic Drought Index (PHDI).
The 2018 Voluntary Outdoor Watcher Schedule limits outdoor watering to any two days of the week. Outdoor water use is discouraged between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. except with hand-held hoses.
Hernandez notes that temperatures should start to slowly decrease by mid-week.
“There’s hope for next week,” he said. “Instead of 106 it might be 100 to 101.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Top Ten Summer Energy Efficiency Tips from Reliant
1. Raise thermostat setting. During the summer months, follow the 4x4 principle by setting your thermostat four degrees higher when you’re away from home for more than four hours. The best way to save on electricity usage and costs is by adjusting your thermostat. When your temperature is set below 78°F, each degree cooler may increase your costs by up to 5 percent.
2. Install a programmable thermostat that will automatically adjust the temperature when you leave to conserve energy.
3. Use blinds, curtains or shades during the summer to reduce solar heat gain by up to 50 percent.
4. Rotate your ceiling fan counter-clockwise to create a wind chill effect for a more comfortable living environment. Also turn off fans when you leave the room.
5. Wash large loads – both for dishes and laundry - to cut down on electricity usage.
6. Use microwave and toaster ovens or grill outside. Using the oven in the heat of summer forces your A/C to work harder, which increases your electricity bill.
7. Switch out old light bulbs for new LEDs, which use 50 percent less electricity, reduce heat emitted and last at least 10 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.
8. Check air filters monthly and replace as necessary. A clean air filter can keep your A/C running at peak condition.
9. Schedule an A/C checkup. Just as you wouldn’t take your car out for a long road trip without getting it serviced, you don’t want to operate your A/C system during the long, hot summer without proper maintenance.
10. Install a pool pump timer to run early morning or overnight and clean pool filters regularly.
