The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is forecasting temperatures in the mid to high 90s this weekend. The high temperature for Saturday is around 93 and the high for Sunday is about 96. However, the heat index will be around 97 for Saturday and 102 for Sunday, according to NWS meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
These are some of the hottest days of the year so far.
“Drink lots of water, wear light colored clothing, stay in the shade as much as possible and go inside if you are feeling overheated,” Barnes said.
It is inevitable that Texas will see 100 degree weather this summer but next week looks to be cooler than this weekend, according to Barnes.
