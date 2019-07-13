HARKER HEIGHTS — Saturday was hot, and so was the grill. The Training Center of Central Texas in Harker Heights hosted a military appreciation barbecue Saturday, giving away free food to veterans, active-duty service members and their families.
Organizers had 300 hot dogs, 300 hamburgers and even an ice cream truck giving away free ice cream.
Children walked around with shaved ice or stopped to have their faces painted.
In the parking lot, people participated in rousing games of bean bag toss.
Inside the training center, families with children watched music videos on YouTube.
Travis Estes, program manager at The Training Center said this was the inaugural military appreciation barbecue.
“This is the first time we’ve done this,” he said, acknowledging that they hope to make the barbecue an annual event.
“There are a ton of veterans, and they’re a big part of our community, so we wanted to show our appreciation,” Estes said.
The Training Center of Central Texas is a technical school that trains people in the solar, electric, and healthcare fields.
The event was organized by Reginald Hodges, owner of The Training Center and a former lieutenant junior grade in the Navy.
He said a large number of the staff and students are either veterans or a spouse of a veteran.
“We decided to do a salute to our military veterans,” Hodges said. “The joy of being able to give back to the community is wonderful.”
