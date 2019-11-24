WEATHER Graphic

Temperatures during Thanksgiving week are expected to be unseasonably warm during the beginning of the week before making way for decent chances of rain fall Wednesday and the rest of the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The temperatures today will start off warm, with the high temperature reaching 74 degrees. The low temperatures will drop down to 49 degrees tonight.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.