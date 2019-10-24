A house caught fire around 5 a.m. this morning in north Killeen and left the house in rubble.
The house at the corner of College Street and West Sprott Street was vacant and not leased, according to Killeen Fire Department Battalion Chief Clayton Brooks, He said the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and whether or not anyone was inside the house.
