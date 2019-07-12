Early Friday morning around 2:30 a.m. seven Killeen Fire Department vehicles responded to the 900 block of Cloud Street for a house fire.
There were seven people in the house at the time of the fire and all were removed from the house without any injuries, according to Capt. Mike Evans with the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.
However, the family did have two dogs and one of them was rescued but the other died in the fire, Evans said.
The house is no longer livable and the department reached out to the Red Cross to try and help the family.
The fire was extinguished by 3:04 a.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Evans said.
