At approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday fire officials received a call that a tree was on fire outside a house at on the 5100 block Ranch Meadow Street in Killeen.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene. When they got there they saw smoke coming from the roof of the house, according to Capt. Mike Evans with the Killeen Fire Marshal office.
The fire crew saw a man outside the house who reentered the house because he had three dogs inside, Evans said. The crew was able to remove the dogs from the house and no injuries were reported.
KWTX reported that it was likely a lightning strike that caused the fire, but Evans could not confirm that and said the lead investigator was not immediately available.
