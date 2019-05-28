District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, has been named Freshman of the Year in the Texas House of Representatives by the House Republican Caucus.
Buckley, a first-term legislator and Killeen veterinarian, was among 27 new legislators who took office in January, prior to the start of the 86th Legislative Session. Of those new lawmakers, 17 were Democrats and 10 were Republicans.
In a Facebook post after the Legislature adjourned Monday afternoon, Buckley wrote, "It's been a challenging and thrilling 140 days, and I'm excited to share with everyone back home what we accomplished and what we continue to work on in the future.
"To be among the women and women of the 86th Freshmen class has been one of my greatest privileges,and being recognized as Freshman of the Year is beyond words. Thank you to each of my colleagues in the Texas House Republican Caucus. You have humbled me beyond words."
