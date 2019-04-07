Sunday morning, Poonnin Techachaiponpoj, 40, made his way up from Houston to pick up his new ride to add to his fleet of hot rods.
And he did pick it up – with one hand – and put it in his pocket.
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour traveling vending machine and play truck made a pit stop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Killeen Walmart parking lot, 1400 Lowes Boulevard. Several dozen got the chance to play with Hot Wheels cars, trucks, and video games at this free event, and add to their collections.
The stop in Killeen was part of the nationwide traveling car show in search of a custom car worthy of becoming a genuine Hot Wheels toy. Finalists from around the country will join Hot Wheels at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show 2019 in Las Vegas, where one car will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends.
For Techachaiponpoj, who has been collecting for about 22 years, the more than three-hour drive was worth it just to pick up his own ‘71 Datsun Bluebird 510 Wagon Hot Wheels vehicle, which is only available through the traveling vending machine.
“At any given time, you can assemble your very own car show right there on your desk,” Techachaiponpoj said about his passion for collecting, which he’s imparted to his daughter.
Hot Wheels have not only made for micro car shows, Techachaiponpoj said, but also for new connections.
“As we search for cars to add to our own collection, we meet people along the way that we normally would never meet,” Techachaiponpoj said. “Many times it goes beyond the U.S. border.”
Visit hotwheels.mattel.com to learn more about the tour.
