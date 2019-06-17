It’s mid-June and Killeen residents have not seen the spending plan for their tax dollars for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
In 2018, the Killeen City Council was presented with a fiscal year 2019 preliminary budget status report, which included projected numbers of the General Fund, a budget schedule and a five-year forecast in May.
The report became available to the public through a workshop and the city’s website at that time.
YOUR MONEY
What are your priorities this year? The city has limited funds and many needs. What rises to the top on your list? Street repair, youth activities, senior activities, public safety or another topic?
Please let us know.
In your email or letter, please provide your name and the part of the city where you reside. Please list your top three spending priorities and provide a brief explanation about your choices so we can include this in our ongoing news coverage.
Email news@kdnews.com and put KILLEEN SPENDING in the email subject field. If you don’t have an email account, you can write to reporter Monique Brand at:
Monique Brand
c/o Killeen Daily Herald
1809 Florence Road, Killeen, Texas 76541
READER PANEL
Also, let us know if you would like to participate in an ongoing Reader Panel.
Here’s how that works: The Herald keeps contacts of informed readers interested in commenting about the Killeen topics and will occasionally email or call to ask your opinion to include in our stories. You are free to respond — or not — to questions asked of the panel via phone or email. Your contact information is not published.
