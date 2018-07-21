A huge brush fire that erupted Friday in the area of Harmon Road near Pidcoke in northwest Coryell County spread across 5,000 acres Saturday, burning a house and a car, an emergency management official said Saturday.
The fast-growing growing fire forced emergency management officials to evacuate resdients near the town of Pearl early Saturday, but firefighters stopped the fire’s progress and the evacuation order was rescinded late Saturday afternoon.
The blaze —which encompassed nearly 8 square miles – was only 30 percent contained Saturday afternoon.
The fire’s massive white-gray smoke plume was visible from Killeen on Saturday, rising to the northwest.
Gatesville Fire Department also reported in a Facebook post that Fort Hood had two brush fires working as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and both appeared to be on the north side of post.
Fort Hood officials were not reachable for comment Saturday.
On Friday, the Coryell County fire covered more than 1,000 acres and Texas A&M Forest Service aircraft were seen dropping water onto the fire, according to previous reports.
Winds fanned the flames overnight, causing the fire to more than triple in size by early morning.
“We have received assistance from more than 20 departments,” said Gary D. Young, Copperas Cove Fire Department deputy fire chief and emergency management coordinator.
Another fire west of Temple burned 163 acres along State Highway 317 before being contained about 10 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Smoke from both fires stayed out of the Killeen-Fort Hood area, as southwesterly winds pushed it northward, said Dennis Cain, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Young thanked residents who have dropped off donations to help firefighters in the Harmon Road blaze, but he asked that further donations be put on hold for now.
