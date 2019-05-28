The city is still reeling after nine young women were rescued from captivity in Killeen during a three-day human trafficking sting spearheaded by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
A recently founded local organization, Texas Save Our Youth, or TSOY, will be hosting an educational forum about human trafficking in the city on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center.
One city leader, who also is a middle-school teacher, said he is concerned about human trafficking.
“I definitely don’t want any of our city’s youth or adults to be victims of this crime,” said Councilman Steve Harris.
The upcoming forum is a good starting spot to spread awareness but much is left to be done.
“Word can be spread through advertisements on social media platforms or by forming a ‘Young People’s Community’ page so that law enforcement and citizens can share verified information about crimes and activities going on in their neighborhoods and the city,” Harris said.
Recovery journey
The circumstances of the nine women could not be released during the sting May 6-8 due to confidentiality concerns but all were offered assistance by two organizations with branches in Central Texas, UnBound in Waco, and Refugee Services of Texas in Austin.
“Services offered to victims would include things like safe housing, food, clothing, toiletries, counseling, medical and mental health assistance and transportation,” said Jessica Foran, director of survivor advocacy for UnBound in Waco.
She said survivors are searching for normalcy after repeated trauma.
“It’s our job to offer them whatever programs or resources they want or need, and let them decide what they want to do,” she said. “If they want help, we take them to a safe place and meet their immediate basic needs, and then we discuss various options and programs. Some victims want to finish their education; for others, their first priority is finding a job.”
Victims take charge of their lives, with some help from victim’s advocates.
“Each victim’s journey will look different,” Foran said. “Recovery for sex trafficking victims isn’t easy and progress isn’t linear; it can take years for victims to heal both mentally and emotionally. We always encourage counseling so they can start to process all the trauma they’ve endured and learn how to move forward.”
‘No control’
Foran described how some traffickers operate.
“Victims caught in trafficking have little to no control over their daily lives; they’re told where to go, what to wear and what to do,” she said.
She said traffickers use traps to ensnare their victims, including violence or threats of violence, telling lies or giving false promises, and befriending or “boyfriending.”
“They might tell their victim they’re going to get a good job in a restaurant or modeling agency, only for them to discover it’s actually sex work,” Foran said.
It also is something that can happen slowly.
“Traffickers may befriend their victim, working to gain trust over time and even helping the victim by buying them what they need or want,” she said.
Over time, however, the victims realize they are expected to give something back.
“Traffickers may also use romance and ‘boyfriending’ to gain the love and devotion of the victim, even forming a strong emotional bond,” Foran said.
But exploitation soon follows.
Foran said traffickers are experts at finding a person’s vulnerabilities.
“They use the potential victim’s unmet needs and desires,” she said. “If a teenage boy is lonely and doesn’t feel like he fits in, a trafficker will become his friend. If a teenage girl can’t afford all the cool clothes and accessories everyone else has, a trafficker will become a spoiling boyfriend.”
Foran said the majority of female sex trafficking victims helped by UnBound were recruited using the “boyfriending” tactic and that violence and abuse almost always were present.
The Killeen Community Center is at 2201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The keynote speakers will be Assistant Attorney General Tom Smith and former court operations officer Nicola James.
Folks are cautioned about bringing children to the forum.
