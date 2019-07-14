The Killeen Civic and Conference Center was crowded Sunday as hundreds of area residents attended the third Taste of Africa event. There were 40 different vendors at the event and 11 different performance groups, and more than 500 residents were expected to attend throughout the day.
“A lot of people just can’t afford to go to Africa, so the purpose of today’s event is to try and draw a little bit of Africa here,” event organizer Rodney Ducett said. “One thing we know about Africa is it is a land of humanity, and we want to bring that to Killeen.”
The event did manage to bring a lot of African culture to Killeen. Taste of Africa offered multiple musical and oral performances as speakers and musicians told classic African folktales and performed classic African music. Many of the vendors were also selling items with African designs to the attendees.
“Today I am selling earrings that I have decorated and embellished,” Ramona Owens, of Killeen, said. This is actually my very first day selling them; I found out about this event back in January and I had been making jewelry for a while as a form of therapy, but this is my first time trying to sell any of them.”
Despite the event having only been happening for 45 minutes — it began at 11 a.m. Sunday — Owens said she was pleased with the turnout.
“I think it is a good idea for them to do this,” she said. “It is just a really good thing for them to do.”
Owens wasn’t the only vendor to enjoy the Taste of Africa event. Chinyere with Regal Ivy, of San Antonio, also enjoyed participating in the festivities.
“I think it is just exciting to get to see people celebrating our culture,” Chinyere said. “I was actually born in Africa, in Nigeria, and I came over here when I was 14.”
Chinyere was selling head wraps and bonnets along with several other items, all of which she dubbed “Afro-chic.”
“There aren’t a lot of items out there for women like us with hair like ours, so it is good to see a lot of different things on display here,” she said.
The third Taste of Africa event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.