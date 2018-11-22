The season of giving was in full swing Thursday as hundreds of people packed the Jesus Hope and Love Mission in downtown Killeen for a free Thanksgiving lunch.
It was a raucous affair as families and individuals looked for seats inside the small church on the corner of North Fourth Street and Sprott Avenue and volunteers helped dole out healthy portions of classic Turkey Day fare.
Outside, volunteers handed out free clothing in front of the church directly behind the neighborhood H-E-B.
For Maria Polasco, a mother of three who recently moved to Killeen after a divorce, the event — in its ninth year — was a blessing.
“When you move from somewhere else, it’s hard during the holidays,” she said. “But I heard about this from a friend and thought I would come.”
The Jesus Hope and Love lunch was one of a number of similar events in downtown Thursday that offered free meals for the homeless from the nearby Friends in Crisis shelter on Sprott.
Louis Bordeau, a local churchgoer who was directing homeless men and women to the event, said the lunch was a welcome gift for those less fortunate on the national holiday symbolizing comity and friendship.
“In many ways, it’s like inviting them into your home,” Boudreaux said. “This city, not only the churches but the secular organizations, always make the holidays a warm time for people who are out in the cold.”
Terrence Loomis, of Belton, said he appreciated the food and the warmth.
“It’s cold out there, so this is just so nice of them to do,” he said.
