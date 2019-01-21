"This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine," members of the Greater Vision Community Church sang as hundreds made their way through Lions Club Park this morning in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Killeen chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's annual march was attended by members of the Nubia Temple of Shriners, fraternities and sororities of the Killeen National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Shoemaker High School football team, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and others.
"We always say there is strength in numbers," TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killleen NAACP, said to the crowd. "When you show up in numbers, you make a huge statement and you make a huge impact."
MLK Day celebrations will continue at 11 a.m. with a program at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
