Scores of Copperas Cove residents cast their ballots during early voting in the Cove school district’s tax ratification election over the last two weeks.
A total of 665 votes were tallied between Aug. 22 and Sept. 4 in response to CCISD’s proposed movement of existing tax dollars from the district’s Interest & Sinking fund to the Operations side of the budget. Early voting ended Tuesday.
The election would not increase the existing property tax rate of $1.22 per $100 of taxable value for Cove residents.
If passed, the movement of the funds could generate an estimated savings of $4.1 million for the school district, according to officials.
This change would help offset sharp decreases in federal Impact Aid that the district is expecting to receive in the coming school years — projected to be roughly $385,508 in the 2019-20 school year, according to CCISD.
This rate has steadily decreased from year to year, down from an earned $12.4 million in 2016-17 to a projected $9.4 million in 2017-18, then decreasing to $7.5 million this school year, according to school officials.
“Maintaining the current level of service through CCISD’s excess fund balance is not sustainable,” the district said in a recent information release. “If the tax ratification election does not pass, CCISD must decrease funding across all departments, to include a reduction in staff and student programs.”
Official Election Day voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Coryell County Justice Center, 201 First St., Copperas Cove.
The Killeen Daily Herald will publish official results of the election
Visit www.ccisd.com/tre for more information.
