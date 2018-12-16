Almost 200 cars made their way to the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. WS Young Drive on Sunday morning for the second annual Clean Car Alliance Car Show which ran from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hundreds of Central Texas residents turned out for the free event, and the organizers said they were happy with the community response despite the cold weather and gray skies.
“With the weather like it is today, it is not a bad turnout,” event organizer Mervin Hernandez said. “Organizers always want to see more people than you actually get, but we probably have between 150 and 200 cars here today, and the community response is good.”
Hernandez said he has been involved in the “car show scene” for almost 19 years, and he organized the first event in 2017 as a way to celebrate all makes and models at once.
“A lot of car shows will have a really specific focus like one specific type of car or just one decade range,” he said. “Here you have cars all the way from the 1950s to current makes and models. This is just a way to bring everyone together and get them off the street.”
Many of the event attendees also had a vehicle they were showing at the event, and several said they were pleased with the variety of vehicles at the show.
“This is the first show I have ever made it to with this car, and I really just want to show it off and let people see it,” Jason Black said. Black was standing in front of his Factory 5 818 with his wife and children. “This is actually a kit car, so they sent me all the parts and I put it together by myself. I did all of the wiring completely by myself.”
Black said that, even though his car recently received its registration tag — allowing it to be driven on the road — he still has a lot of work he wants to do on the vehicle.
Other event attendees just said they were enjoying seeing the cars that drivers had brought out to the show.
“I go to a lot of car shows, and this is a pretty good one,” John Irvine said. “There are a lot of nice vehicles out here today.”
Irvine said he is part of a Sligshot motorcycle club, and that he originally wanted to bring his motorcycle to show it off, but that the event didn’t have a category for Slingshots.
“But I actually just spoke with the organizer, and he said they would look into including that category next year,” Irvine said.
Hernandez said the organizers are already hard at work planning next year’s event.
