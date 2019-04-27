By Monique Brand
Herald Correspondent
Cancer survivors like 82-year-old Delyte Butts made their way to the Texas A&M University-Central Texas on Saturday to participate in the annual Relay For Life.
“There should be more people supporting the cause as cancer affects everyone,” Butts said.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay For Life movement of 3.5 million participants across the world unite at more than 4,500 events to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.
According to American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Ashley Armstrong, Saturday’s event was supported by many local businesses and organizations such as Baylor Scott and White. The Lions Club, Veterans Helping Veterans-Star Group, All American Chevrolet of Killeen and H-E-B, among others.
Performances encouraged people throughout the day to make the lap around the track like dance group, Poly-Mic Islanders.
“The weather was great, and the turnout was awesome,” Tina Phillips, the event lead said.
Along with survivors and suffers, caregivers were also recognized for their efforts.
Butts’ caregiver and daughter Laura Schwertner joined her on Saturday.
“She is a strong lady, every single person who had experienced cancer in some form is courageous,” Schwertner said.
