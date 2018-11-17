Many Americans Saturday ran to the grocery store and into the kitchen the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving.
In Killeen, hundreds ran on the track.
On a day much warmer than the past week, the Turkey Trot 5K Run was held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Registration was $20 per person, and proceeds were dedicated to the Food Care Center in Killeen.
The several hundred who participated received a commemorative medal, which paired nicely with the hundreds of calories burnt ahead of Thanksgiving dinner. Several also won frozen turkeys that were raffled off, compliments of H-E-B.
Each year, the Food Care Center at 210 N. 16th St. gives away millions of pounds of food to thousands of clients, including many children, according to Executive Director Raymond Cockrell. The center welcomes 300 new families a month, and demand rises during the holidays.
That’s why Jamie Garrett, one of the run’s organizers, expressed gratitude for those who ran like a turkey out of an oven as he announced various race winners.
“I even saw some of you doing cartwheels and other gymnastics crossing the finish line,” Garrett said.
One enthusiastic runner was 15-year-old Gian Michael Pulido, a Killeen High School student who won the ages 12-15 division.
“I’m just trying to get out and stay in shape as I prepare myself for track season,” Pulido said. “I don’t want to sit home. I have to stay active. I wanted to come out and help the community, too.”
