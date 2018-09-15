The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.58 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 1 cent less than this day last week and 8 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is 1 cent less than this day last week and is 9 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.04 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.52 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is 1 cent less than this day last week and 18 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Demand for gas has been strong in most places across the country, including Texas. Regional gasoline inventories had a small increase this week. Gas prices could see bigger drops if inventories increase and demand decreases, which market analysts anticipate will occur in the coming weeks.
“Demand for gasoline has been strong all summer long, which has kept gas prices at the highest levels in about four years,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “While demand for gasoline remains strong, the switchover to winter-blend gasoline is fast approaching by the end of this week into next. This should cause gas prices to decrease, in Texas and the southern region of the United States, over the coming days.”
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2.45 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Both CEFCO at 3309 S. Fort Hood Street and H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, both Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane sold the cheapest gas for $2.44 a gallon. Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $2.45 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove, H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.48 a gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.